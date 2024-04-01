Risk-Taking Investors May Find Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.51, and it changed around -$0.59 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. IMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.16, offering almost -25.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.86% since then. We note from Immatics N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.94K.

Immatics N.V stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immatics N.V is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Instantly IMTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -7.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) is -15.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMTX is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28.

Immatics N.V (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Immatics N.V share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.33 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Immatics N.V to make $14.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11 million and $23.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.16%. Immatics N.V earnings are expected to increase by -7.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.15% per year for the next five years.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.14% of Immatics N.V shares, and 50.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.64%. Immatics N.V stock is held by 95 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 6.35 million shares worth $66.77 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 5.67% or 5.84 million shares worth $61.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $18.77 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $10.98 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.