Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around -$0.19 or -8.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.85M. RVSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.37, offering almost -1098.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.21% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.94 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.94% year-to-date, but still down -17.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -31.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Rail Vision Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.30 percent over the past six months and at a -0.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.35%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.24% of Rail Vision Ltd shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.81%. Rail Vision Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.19 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6227.0 shares worth $3736.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.