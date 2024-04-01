Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PIRS): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.32M. PIRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -578.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.27K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIRS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.81% year-to-date, but still down -7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 12.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.23 percent over the past six months and at a 22.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $2.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.85 million and $6.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -65.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.57%.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.45% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 39.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.62%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 51 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.85% of the shares, which is about 20.61 million shares worth $3.41 million.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp, with 9.89% or 9.78 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.