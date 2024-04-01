Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.25 or 25.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.98M. ONDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -75.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.59% since then. We note from Ondas Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.45K.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.26% year-to-date, but still up 25.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) is -3.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Ondas Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.67 percent over the past six months and at a 39.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 605.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ondas Holdings Inc to make $5.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $479k and $2.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 791.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -219.66%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.15% of Ondas Holdings Inc shares, and 13.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.38%. Ondas Holdings Inc stock is held by 61 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $1.31 million.

Bleichroeder LP, with 3.91% or 0.78 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.