ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.45, and it changed around $0.47 or 1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. ODD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.00, offering almost -28.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.51K.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ODD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ODDITY Tech Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Instantly ODD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.62% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 5.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ODD is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $60.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

ODDITY Tech Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.54 percent over the past six months and at a 16.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ODDITY Tech Ltd. to make $186.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.90%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.44% of ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares, and 80.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.61%. ODDITY Tech Ltd. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.09% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $238.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.91% or 2.22 million shares worth $96.61 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $39.44 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $36.24 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.