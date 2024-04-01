Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 20.03 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.93, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.91B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -3.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.04% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.68 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 7.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $16.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.03 percent over the past six months and at a 62.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd to make $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.70%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.89% of Nu Holdings Ltd shares, and 70.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.14%. Nu Holdings Ltd stock is held by 695 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 252.32 million shares worth $3.01 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.76% or 175.2 million shares worth $2.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 86.8 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $617.11 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.