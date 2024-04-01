Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.21M. NAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.43, offering almost -34.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.38% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.65% year-to-date, but still down -0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 37.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.17 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.89%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 9.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.64%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 32.07 million shares worth $7.7 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 1.47% or 7.77 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $5.3 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.