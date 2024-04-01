NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 55.0 million shares of the NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.99B. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -259.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.11% since then. We note from NIO Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.26 million.

NIO Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 9 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NIO Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.39% year-to-date, but still down -10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -17.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 170.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NIO is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $83.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

NIO Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.81 percent over the past six months and at a 29.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.22%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 07 and June 11.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of NIO Inc ADR shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.28%. NIO Inc ADR stock is held by 706 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 119.46 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 66.79 million shares worth $647.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 38.61 million shares worth $290.73 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.55 million shares worth around $253.2 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.