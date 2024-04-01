Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $885.67M. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -51.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.33% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 7.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIND is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $3.75.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.31 percent over the past six months and at a 27.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc to make $56.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.77 million and $56.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares, and 65.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.46%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock is held by 182 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 11.46 million shares worth $37.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.40% or 9.56 million shares worth $31.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.87 million shares worth $12.5 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 6.86 million shares worth around $22.36 million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.