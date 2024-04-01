National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.15, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $499.65M. NCMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -26.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.25% since then. We note from National Cinemedia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.87K.

National Cinemedia Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NCMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. National Cinemedia Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.40% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 27.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCMI is forecast to be at a low of $6.75 and a high of $6.75.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

National Cinemedia Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.73 percent over the past six months and at a 108.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect National Cinemedia Inc to make $53.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.9 million and $64.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.55%. National Cinemedia Inc earnings are expected to increase by -99.81% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.33% per year for the next five years.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of National Cinemedia Inc shares, and 72.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.62%. National Cinemedia Inc stock is held by 96 institutions, with Barclays Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $2.5 million.

Standard General L.P., with 0.71% or 0.69 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.