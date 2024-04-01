MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Share Price Might Move Up By 120.50%

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.23, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. MLTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.98, offering almost -29.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.52% since then. We note from MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.88K.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MLTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Instantly MLTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.82% year-to-date, but still down -4.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is -11.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLTX is forecast to be at a low of $76 and a high of $76.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.56 percent over the past six months and at a -52.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.70% in the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 12 and May 16.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.42% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares, and 96.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.32%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock is held by 174 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 40.67% of the shares, which is about 21.75 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 15.22% or 8.14 million shares worth $415.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $44.1 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $34.54 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.