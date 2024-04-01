Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW): Decline Of -474.47% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 24.11 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.70, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.82B. MPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -128.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.87% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.13 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MPW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.28% year-to-date, but still up 10.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 12.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 196.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPW is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $27.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Medical Properties Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.56 percent over the past six months and at a -25.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Medical Properties Trust Inc to make $311.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350.21 million and $337.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 12.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, and 75.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.09%. Medical Properties Trust Inc stock is held by 727 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 85.97 million shares worth $404.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.01% or 71.94 million shares worth $338.13 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 24.67 million shares worth $115.97 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.77 million shares worth around $88.21 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.