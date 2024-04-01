MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 19.53 million shares of the MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.25 or 47.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.56M. MDIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.76, offering almost -125.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.72% since then. We note from MediaCo Holding Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.19K.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 47.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 81.63% year-to-date, but still up 85.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 41.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.57% of MediaCo Holding Inc shares, and 80.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.38%. MediaCo Holding Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 82.33% of the shares, which is about 16.8 million shares worth $19.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.17% or 33799.0 shares worth $39206.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 11026.0 shares worth $12790.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9137.0 shares worth around $10598.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.