Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Shares Could Drop Up To -23.22%

In the last trading session, 6.01 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.22, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.72, offering almost -106.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.46% year-to-date, but still down -14.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is 39.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LU is forecast to be at a low of $5.2 and a high of $5.2.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.09 percent over the past six months and at a 163.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd ADR to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.47 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.10%. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 74.70% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.55% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 20 and May 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 16.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.00%. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 229 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 7.92 million shares worth $33.44 million.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with 1.33% or 7.65 million shares worth $32.28 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.12 million shares worth $30.04 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $14.65 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.