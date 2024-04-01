Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around $0.27 or 5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $866.71M. LAAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.39, offering almost -74.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.76% since then. We note from Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LAAC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.72% year-to-date, but still up 4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 13.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAAC is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $8.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.89 percent over the past six months and at a 94.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp to make $21.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 239.70%.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.27% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares, and 32.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.36%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp stock is held by 291 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $27.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.20% or 3.54 million shares worth $19.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $15.67 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $10.58 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.