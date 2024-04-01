Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS).

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.82M. MAPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -41.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.89% since then. We note from WM Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.30K.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 84.59% year-to-date, but still up 15.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) is 47.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAPS is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WM Technology Inc to make $47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.28 million and $47.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.00%.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of WM Technology Inc shares, and 41.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.34%. WM Technology Inc stock is held by 87 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $4.94 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 6.26% or 5.85 million shares worth $4.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $2.68 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.