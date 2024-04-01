Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT).

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.31, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.69B. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.58, offering almost -41.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Immunovant Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMVT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunovant Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.31% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -14.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.5, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMVT is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $50.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.23 percent over the past six months and at a -4.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter.

Immunovant Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.43% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.69% per year for the next five years.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 27.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.50% of Immunovant Inc shares, and 47.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.05%. Immunovant Inc stock is held by 301 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 7.88 million shares worth $254.47 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.01% or 5.83 million shares worth $188.3 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $76.84 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $64.64 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.