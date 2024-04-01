Let’s Talk About How Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 5.62 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.67, and it changed around -$0.46 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.20B. HOOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.55, offering almost -4.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.79% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.60 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.76. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HOOD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.40% year-to-date, but still up 7.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 20.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOD is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $55.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Robinhood Markets Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 103.20 percent over the past six months and at a 137.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 107.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $533.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc to make $581.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.35%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 14.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.11% of Robinhood Markets Inc shares, and 77.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.80%. Robinhood Markets Inc stock is held by 512 institutions, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 58.06 million shares worth $579.47 million.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with 7.38% or 57.9 million shares worth $577.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 20.2 million shares worth $198.15 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.62 million shares worth around $195.79 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.