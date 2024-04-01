Let’s Get Started On The Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.24 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.34, offering almost -23.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.93% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.22 million.

Uranium Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 6.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.84 percent over the past six months and at a 900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -70.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp to make $24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.63%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 06 and June 10.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Uranium Energy Corp shares, and 70.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.88%. Uranium Energy Corp stock is held by 353 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 29.53 million shares worth $199.33 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 6.26% or 25.3 million shares worth $170.81 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 17.66 million shares worth $119.2 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 13.01 million shares worth around $87.82 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.