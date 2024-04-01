Let’s Get Started On The i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.67M. IAUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.71, offering almost -102.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.21% since then. We note from i-80 Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.86% year-to-date, but still down -5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 8.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.48 day(s).

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.51% of i-80 Gold Corp shares, and 54.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.12%. i-80 Gold Corp stock is held by 173 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 22.7 million shares worth $51.08 million.

Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP, with 6.96% or 20.3 million shares worth $45.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.92 million shares worth $35.81 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held roughly 12.46 million shares worth around $24.67 million, which represents about 4.27% of the total shares outstanding.