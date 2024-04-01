Let’s Discuss The Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.23M. RGLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -31.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.92% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 124.61% year-to-date, but still up 7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 95.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.85 percent over the past six months and at a 67.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.96%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 67.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 39.60% per year for the next five years.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares, and 43.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.25%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 35 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $11.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.46% or 2.92 million shares worth $8.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $9.69 million, making up 5.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $8.48 million, which represents about 4.46% of the total shares outstanding.