Let’s Discuss The BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.31 million shares of the BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.87, and it changed around $0.71 or 6.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. BTSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.14, offering almost -11.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

Instantly BTSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.18% year-to-date, but still up 16.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) is 11.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) estimates and forecasts

BrightSpring Health Services Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services Inc to make $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.91%.

BTSG Dividends

BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.03% of BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares, and 58.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.85%.