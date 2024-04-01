KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.34, and it changed around $0.61 or 4.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.93B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.74, offering almost -37.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.25% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.94 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 5.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $21.8 and a high of $26.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.51 percent over the past six months and at a -9.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc ADR to make $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 billion and $2.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -7.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 57.00% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, and 42.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.64%. KE Holdings Inc ADR stock is held by 492 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.98% of the shares, which is about 35.82 million shares worth $531.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.53% or 30.37 million shares worth $451.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.94 million shares worth $177.3 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.82 million shares worth around $153.64 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.