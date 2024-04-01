Is Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s (NYSE: EVTL) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.52M. EVTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -90.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.5% since then. We note from Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.49K.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 74.43% year-to-date, but still up 20.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 67.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVTL is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $5.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.01 percent over the past six months and at a -41.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 35.73% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.09% per year for the next five years.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.94% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.45%. Vertical Aerospace Ltd stock is held by 32 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 5.4 million shares worth $10.64 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.02% or 51122.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.04 million shares worth $6.76 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 25871.0 shares worth around $34667.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.