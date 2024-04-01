Is Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33M. OBLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -2714.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Oblong Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.55% year-to-date, but still up 10.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) is -14.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Oblong Inc shares, and 2.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.35%. Oblong Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Foundry Group Next, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.84% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $0.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.56% or 45574.0 shares worth $64259.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 45359.0 shares worth $63956.0, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4789.0 shares worth around $8045.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.