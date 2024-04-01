Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. IRWD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -80.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.35% since then. We note from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IRWD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Instantly IRWD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.86% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) is -42.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRWD is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.55 percent over the past six months and at a 111.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 103.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $112.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.41 million and $107.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.37%.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 108.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.19%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 366 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.54% of the shares, which is about 25.8 million shares worth $274.56 million.

Sarissa Capital Management, LP, with 10.50% or 16.39 million shares worth $174.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.28 million shares worth $89.34 million, making up 5.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.11 million shares worth around $53.77 million, which represents about 3.92% of the total shares outstanding.