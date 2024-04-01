Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Shares Might Go Up 24.60% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.13, and it changed around -$0.75 or -5.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.86M. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.69, offering almost -11.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.37% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.95K.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.99 for the current quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 114.55% year-to-date, but still up 13.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) is 48.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -228.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INO is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 188.18 percent over the past six months and at a 32.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114k and $226k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.49%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 36.75% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 41.50% per year for the next five years.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 18.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.79%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 131 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 20.07 million shares worth $8.96 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.84% or 7.6 million shares worth $3.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.26 million shares worth $3.69 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $1.81 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.