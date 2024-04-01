Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 9.95 million shares of the Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.03, and it changed around $0.52 or 9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. INFN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -29.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.23% since then. We note from Infinera Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Infinera Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INFN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infinera Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Instantly INFN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.95% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) is 18.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFN is forecast to be at a low of $4.6 and a high of $9.

Infinera Corp. (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Infinera Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.01 percent over the past six months and at a 58.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -533.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $443.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Infinera Corp. to make $336.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.26%. Infinera Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 14.63% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.