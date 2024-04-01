If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO)

In today’s recent session, 2.76 million shares of the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.02 or 15.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.77M. MIMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.93, offering almost -615.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.15% since then. We note from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.31 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 45.44% year-to-date, but still up 13.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is -6.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79550.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc to make $20.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.50%.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 07.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.97% of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.98%. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Oak Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.40% of the shares, which is about 28.64 million shares worth $4.76 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 17.14% or 12.78 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $65526.0, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.