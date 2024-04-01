If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.34M. TGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -3.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.61% since then. We note from Taseko Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TGB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 55.00% year-to-date, but still up 8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) is 46.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Taseko Mines Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.22 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Taseko Mines Ltd. to make $101.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Taseko Mines Ltd. shares, and 20.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.95%. Taseko Mines Ltd. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 8.09 million shares worth $11.57 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 2.18% or 6.3 million shares worth $9.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $12.75 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $7.62 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.