If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 24.59 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.35B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -24.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.97% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.36 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.31. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.82% year-to-date, but still down -3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 1.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $4.2 and a high of $13.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.10 percent over the past six months and at a 109.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $636.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to make $677.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $525 million and $567 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.25%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 18.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.08% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 54.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.53%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 489 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.98% of the shares, which is about 709.27 million shares worth $2.43 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.72% or 288.42 million shares worth $989.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70.87 million shares worth $243.08 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 52.03 million shares worth around $199.29 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.