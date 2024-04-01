How To Invest In KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.86, and it changed around $0.79 or 7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $500.37M. KALV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.88, offering almost -42.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.35% since then. We note from KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.01K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KALV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Instantly KALV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.18% year-to-date, but still down -2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) is -11.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALV is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $38.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) estimates and forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.28 percent over the past six months and at a 8.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.84%.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 93.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.77%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 140 institutions, with Tcg Crossover Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $30.56 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 9.42% or 3.24 million shares worth $29.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $10.38 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $6.22 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.