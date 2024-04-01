Hims & Hers Health Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of HIMS Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 4.3 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.47, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.16, offering almost -10.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.48% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.91. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 73.82% year-to-date, but still down -7.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is 16.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -144.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 148.71 percent over the past six months and at a 190.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc to make $288.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $190.77 million and $204.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.80%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.76% of Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, and 61.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.05%. Hims & Hers Health Inc stock is held by 277 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 13.7 million shares worth $128.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.90% or 9.93 million shares worth $93.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.52 million shares worth $42.49 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $34.13 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.