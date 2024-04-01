Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 3.38 million shares of the Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.86, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. HL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.99, offering almost -43.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.48% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Hecla Mining Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hecla Mining Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.14% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) is 37.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HL is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $6.5.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Hecla Mining Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.81 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hecla Mining Co. to make $205.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.47%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.13% of Hecla Mining Co. shares, and 62.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.42%. Hecla Mining Co. stock is held by 402 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 57.08 million shares worth $293.96 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 8.90% or 54.91 million shares worth $282.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 32.84 million shares worth $128.41 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.13 million shares worth around $93.35 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.