Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.38 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -1.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.36% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.17% year-to-date, but still up 6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is 43.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 111.08 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, and 32.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.37%. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock is held by 197 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.31% of the shares, which is about 57.72 million shares worth $473.86 million.

Lingotto Investment Management Llp, with 4.20% or 26.04 million shares worth $213.78 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 32.78 million shares worth $269.09 million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 19.17 million shares worth around $157.36 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.