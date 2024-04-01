Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.55, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $996.26M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -28.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.11% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 80.94% year-to-date, but still down -9.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is -14.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR to make $147.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.99%. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 747.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 28 and June 03.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, and 32.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.22%. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock is held by 76 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.