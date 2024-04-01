Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among SilverCrest Metals Inc Stocks (AMEX: SILV)

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.62M. SILV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.56, offering almost -13.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.54% since then. We note from SilverCrest Metals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) is 33.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.39 day(s).

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) estimates and forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.02 percent over the past six months and at a -41.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.70%, down from the previous year.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.71% of SilverCrest Metals Inc shares, and 60.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.74%. SilverCrest Metals Inc stock is held by 224 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 14.85 million shares worth $98.89 million.

Sprott Inc., with 6.16% or 9.06 million shares worth $60.32 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 7.71 million shares worth $51.34 million, making up 5.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $37.64 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.