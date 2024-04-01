Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.61M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.01, offering almost -25.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.75% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 1.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.27 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $7.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 141.20%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 59.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.15%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 25.94 million shares worth $27.24 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 5.73% or 15.23 million shares worth $15.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.0 million shares worth $14.7 million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 13.38 million shares worth around $20.61 million, which represents about 5.03% of the total shares outstanding.