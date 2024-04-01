Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.65, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $321.84M. HRTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.07, offering almost -3.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.43% since then. We note from Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.26K.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HRTG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) trade information

Instantly HRTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 63.34% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) is 54.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.93 percent over the past six months and at a -12.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. to make $191.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.81 million and $185.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.65%.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.81% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares, and 52.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.08%. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.90% or 1.25 million shares worth $4.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $3.33 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.36 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.