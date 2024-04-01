Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)

In today’s recent session, 3.08 million shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. FSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -10.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.93% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FSM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.87% year-to-date, but still up 11.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 39.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.75 percent over the past six months and at a -154.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, and 44.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.84%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 29.9 million shares worth $96.88 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.37% or 7.27 million shares worth $23.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 15.48 million shares worth $42.1 million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.91 million shares worth around $32.4 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.