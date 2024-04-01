Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $591.43M. DHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -60.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.48% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.22% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is -26.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.18 percent over the past six months and at a -11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to make $374.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings are expected to increase by 6.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.10% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, and 76.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.30%. Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is held by 245 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 23.83 million shares worth $53.61 million.

Flat Footed LLC, with 9.79% or 23.49 million shares worth $52.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12.36 million shares worth $16.81 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 10.12 million shares worth around $21.14 million, which represents about 4.22% of the total shares outstanding.