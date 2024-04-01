Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: IRON)

In today’s recent session, 2.27 million shares of the Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.07, and it changed around -$33.19 or -53.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $717.54M. IRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.60, offering almost -166.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.22% since then. We note from Disc Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.19K.

Disc Medicine Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IRON as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Disc Medicine Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.02 for the current quarter.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Instantly IRON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -53.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.66% year-to-date, but still down -52.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) is -57.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) estimates and forecasts

Disc Medicine Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.10 percent over the past six months and at a -27.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.90% in the next quarter.

IRON Dividends

Disc Medicine Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.71% of Disc Medicine Inc shares, and 84.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.41%. Disc Medicine Inc stock is held by 169 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 3.46 million shares worth $153.7 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.92% or 2.27 million shares worth $100.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $17.06 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $16.64 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.