Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR)

In the last trading session, 8.23 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded, and its beta was 2.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around $0.17 or 6.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -70.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.45% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.47% year-to-date, but still up 17.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 8.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.43% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares, and 60.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.30%. Aurora Innovation Inc stock is held by 236 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 53.99 million shares worth $158.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.20% or 45.54 million shares worth $133.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34.67 million shares worth $101.92 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $38.66 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.