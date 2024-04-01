Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV)

In today’s recent session, 3.93 million shares of the Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.19B. ABEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -26.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.37% since then. We note from Ambev S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.25 million.

Ambev S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.39% year-to-date, but still down -1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) is -2.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Ambev S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.11 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ambev S.A. ADR to make $3.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.95 billion and $3.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.78%. Ambev S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -4.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.60% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. ADR shares, and 8.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.65%. Ambev S.A. ADR stock is held by 455 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 311.64 million shares worth $991.02 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.74% or 116.53 million shares worth $370.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 149.62 million shares worth $466.81 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held roughly 74.79 million shares worth around $233.34 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.