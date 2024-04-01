Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.82, and it changed around $0.23 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.45M. AISP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.32, offering almost -109.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.35% since then. We note from Airship AI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 million.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) trade information

Instantly AISP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 300.88% year-to-date, but still down -27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) is 345.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.48% of Airship AI Holdings Inc shares, and 1.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.65%. Airship AI Holdings Inc stock is held by 5 institutions, with Castleknight Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $1.52 million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with 0.81% or 92679.0 shares worth $0.65 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22232.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares.