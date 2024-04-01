Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) were traded, and its beta was -0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.32, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. FUSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.44, offering almost -0.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.17% since then. We note from Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FUSN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 121.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 74.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -39.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUSN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $21.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 777.37 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -76.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28k and $80k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 507.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 125.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -80.83%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders