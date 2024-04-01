EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.67, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. EYPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.99, offering almost -49.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.84% since then. We note from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYPT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.56% year-to-date, but still down -11.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is -25.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYPT is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 153.31 percent over the past six months and at a 4.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $9.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.68 million and $9.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.57%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 104.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.11%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 198 institutions, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.12% of the shares, which is about 6.04 million shares worth $124.81 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 9.31% or 4.64 million shares worth $95.92 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $30.41 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $25.91 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.