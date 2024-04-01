Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.81M. EVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.49, offering almost -295.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.9% since then. We note from Entravision Communications Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.27K.

Entravision Communications Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Entravision Communications Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Instantly EVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) is -56.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Entravision Communications Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.07 percent over the past six months and at a 129.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $271 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Entravision Communications Corp. to make $312 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.01 million and $258.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.70%.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 12.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.07% of Entravision Communications Corp. shares, and 63.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.50%. Entravision Communications Corp. stock is held by 159 institutions, with American Century Companies Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 13.21% of the shares, which is about 10.59 million shares worth $17.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.93% or 6.35 million shares worth $10.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.96 million shares worth $13.05 million, making up 9.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $2.61 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.