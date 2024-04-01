CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 105.74 million shares of the CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around $3.05 or 124.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.87M. CXAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -281.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.27% since then. We note from CXApp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 124.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 326.34% year-to-date, but still up 130.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 84.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

CXApp Inc (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CXApp Inc to make $2.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of CXApp Inc shares, and 4.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.47%. CXApp Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Clear Street LLC, with 0.83% or 80000.0 shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31560.0 shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28670.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.