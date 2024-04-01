Could Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $299.15M. WBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -259.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.68% since then. We note from Wallbox N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.80K.

Wallbox N.V stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WBX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wallbox N.V is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

On the other hand, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) is -5.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBX is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 114.00%, up from the previous year.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.31% of Wallbox N.V shares, and 15.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.73%. Wallbox N.V stock is held by 59 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.97% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $7.24 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.85% or 3.17 million shares worth $4.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 3.1 million shares worth $4.4 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.